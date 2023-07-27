Xbox owners are getting a free software upgrade

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you have booted up your Xbox already today, you might notice it looking a little different. That's because Microsoft is rolling out an update to the home screen.

With Xbox Live being replaced by Game Pass Core, it's only right that the console's interface gets a makeover too. Not all users will have received the update yet, but it started rolling out on the 26th of July, it may take "a few weeks" for everyone to get up to date.

In a blog post Ivy Krislov, Senior Product Manager Lead, Xbox Experiences detailed what we can expect to see. The updated home screen will feature a new quick access menu to switch between the "Library, the Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, Search, and Settings" in moments. If you're looking for recommendations on your next favourite title, the new home menu will also feature "lists of games curated and personalized for you." Non-gaming content can be speedily accessed via a Watch & Listen spotlight and list of entertainment apps."

(Image credit: Xbox)

Early images do suggest it is a lot less cluttered than the previous home screen menu, which can only be a good thing. Best of all it will be coming to all Xbox Series X and Series S consoles as well as Xbox One.

Game Pass Core is more than just a name change and a redesign though. As well as the usual access to online multiplayer, subscribers will also receive access to a number of Game Pass titles (over 25), including some big-name franchises including Doom: Eternal, Dishonored 2 and Forza Horizon 4. Unfortunately the "Games with Gold" monthly free games programme will disappear but in all honestly, the offerings were often laughably poor. Besides, it has been confirmed that the games available with Xbox Game Pass Core will be added to around 2-3 times a year. Despite these changes (and the UI upgrade), the service will remain the same monthly price as Xbox Live Gold ($9.99/£9.99).