Xbox Game Pass getting a trio of brand new games real soon – including a promising Zelda-alike

Shaping up to be a busy week for the subscription

Dungeons of Hinterberg
Max Freeman-Mills
Xbox Game Pass adds three interesting games this week, each on its release date. 

They're Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterberg and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Fresh from a confusing refresh of its tiers and pricing options that has left plenty of people faced with the likelihood of paying more, Xbox Game Pass is at least going to have a busy week of additions.

This week sees the subscription service add a nice bundle of new games for Xbox Series X and Series S, including three fairly anticipated releases: Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons of Hinterberg and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Flintlock arrives tomorrow, 18 July, and promises a spirited-looking new Soulslike experience, offering challenging combat and intricate exploration. Its fighting has both melee and ranged options to weave together, and it looks like it'll have some lovely sights to offer up, too. 

Next up is Dungeons of Hinterberg, which has been attracting a lot of interest for years on social media thanks to enticing in-progress glimpses at its lovely pixel-shaded art style from its developers.

One of our picks of Gamescom 2023, the Zelda-like action game has a really cosy side, too, and should be a chilled-out bit of exploration. 

Finally, Kunitsu-Gami comes straight from Capcom, which is on a real hot streak where its releases are concerned. It's a blend of action and strategy, tasking you with defending a shrine maiden from nightly attacks in tower defence style, commanding troops but also taking on foes yourself. 

Unlike either of the first two games, Kunitsu-Gami has also already had its review embargo pass, so you can check out its average score of 83 on Metacritic already to get a sense for how reviewers enjoyed it. 

Of course, the whole fun of Xbox Game Pass is that it frees you from purchase anxiety, so regardless of how games score you can drop into them at no extra cost. These aren't even the only titles to arrive this week – two indie games, Magical Delicacy and Flock, hit the service yesterday, giving you even more new options to try out. 

