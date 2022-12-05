Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a great free new Star Wars game to play.

That's because, as of tomorrow, 6 December 2022, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga unlocks for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The Skywalker Saga includes all three Star Wars trilogies, meaning that Xbox gamers (from Xbox One through Xbox Series S to Xbox Series X) can play their way through the events of all nine movies, from The Phantom Menace right up to The Rise of Skywalker.

Gamers can start at the beginning of any trilogy, too, so if you just want to play part of the entire Skywalker Saga then you can do. Although there's no option to play a Star Wars Machete Order, disappointingly.

Right now LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a glowing 9.1 out of 10 "universal acclaim" score on Metacritic (opens in new tab), highlighting just how much fun it is to play.

(Image credit: Disney)

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are also getting access to Hello Neighbor 2 tomorrow as well, the sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hello Neighbor.

This is then followed on 8 December by Chained Echoes and Metal: Hellsinger, before then being followed by Game Pass unlocks for High On Life, Potion Craft and Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also follows Eastward, The Walking Dead: The Final Season and Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which launched on 1 December for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Like the idea of subscribing to Xbox Game Pass, or extending your current subscription? Well, today's best prices on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be viewed below.