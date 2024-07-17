You can be playing Xbox Series X games for a tiny fraction of the price, with this last-minute Prime Day deal

With Xbox games now playable on select Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Amazon has put together an all-in-one bundle to get you up and running as simply as possible.

What's more, it's offering its Xbox Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle with a huge discount during Prime Day. You can get an Xbox Wireless Controller, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and 1-month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $78.90 – 34% off the usual combined price.

When you consider that will give you access to 100s of Xbox games, including all the very latest titles from Xbox itself, for less than $350 than an Xbox Series X, you can see what an amazing deal it is.

You need to be quick though – this deal will only be available until Amazon Prime Day is over, which is the end of play today.

Xbox Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle: was $119.98, now $78.90 at Amazon

You get everything you need to play the full library of games available through Xbox Cloud Gaming (part of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription). It includes the controller, compatible Fire TV Stick and 1-month of Game Pass. Other controller colors are available too.

Once set up by downloading the Xbox app from the Amazon App Store on your new streaming device, and linking the controller via Bluetooth, you can play 100s of games through the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. This plays them remotely on Xbox Series X-grade servers, sending you video of your gameplay back to your TV over the internet.

It also works on the cheaper Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is available in a bundle deal too.

Xbox Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle: was $114.98, now $68.90 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you can save yourself up to $10 extra if you don't need the faster processing and slightly stronger Wi-Fi of the 4K Max model.

By bundling the different options together, Amazon has made a great alternative to a conventional console – you just need the TV, basically.

But, if you do fancy upgrading your television as well, while you're at it, you can't do much worse than the five-star LG C3 series OLED. There's an incredible deal on the 55-inch this Prime Day for good measure.

LG C3 OLED TV 55-inch: was $1,296.99, now $1,096.99 at Amazon

THe LG C3 is one of the brand's flagship OLED TV models in 2023. It is an incredible set with some of the deepest black levels you'll ever see, plus every modern standard and feature for gaming you'd hope for.

You'll need to be a Prime member to score any of the deals above. However, as there's a 30-day free trial for new members, you can sign up now and decided whether you want to fully subscribe in a month's time.

If not, you can always cancel at any time before the 30 days are up.