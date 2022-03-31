Wireless speaker deal sees the JBL Charge 5 drop to cheapest ever price at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Despite the weather taking a turn this week, brighter days are on the horizon and with picnics and barbeques on our radar, we’re on the hunt for deals on the best Bluetooth speakers .

A wireless and portable speaker is the perfect companion to sunny days spent outside and we’ve found a great deal on the JBL Charge 5. Originally priced at £159.99, the JBL Charge 5 is now £119, taking it down to its cheapest price.

View the JBL Charge 5 deal here

We’ve been seeing some top speaker deals recently, including 31% off the Bose Soundlink Color II speaker and a £30 speaker deal on the Anker Soundcore 2 . The JBL Charge 5 is number 8 in our best Bluetooth speaker list and rates highly overall in our best JBL Bluetooth speaker guide.

The JBL Charge 5 is an impressive speaker which boasts powerful sound, amazing battery life and can even charge your phone. This is the lowest the JBL Charge 5 has dropped to in over a year so this £40 (26%) price cut is definitely worth taking advantage of, especially if you’re gearing up for the warm spring/summer months.

To view the JBL Charge 5 deal at Amazon, click the link above or keep reading to find out why this is the best speaker for you.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was £159.99, now £119 at Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is a strong speaker for use both indoors and outdoors. It has powerful JBL Pro Sound and features a built-in powerbank so you can charge your devices while you use it. The design is attractive and this specific deal is only available on the black version.

Why you should buy the JBL Charge 5

JBL is best known for its speakers and sound bars, designed for both usage and budget. JBL speakers offer incredible sound, wireless and Bluetooth pairing, waterproof capabilities and designs that amplify the sound. Overall, if you’re looking for a new speaker, JBL is a top brand to look at.

In our JBL Charge 5 review , we commented that “as far as portable speakers go, the JBL Charge 5 is definitely up there as one of the best.” It uses JBL Pro Sound with an optimised driver, separate tweeter and dual JBL bass radiators for powerful, clear and rich audio. It’s the best JBL speaker for hosting parties as it features the JBL PartyBoost function which makes the sound even louder when you pair two or more compatible speakers together.

The JBL Charge 5 is wireless, portable, waterproof and dustproof so you can take it anywhere with you. You can wirelessly stream music to it via your phone or other Bluetooth-enabled devices and you can charge them at the same time with the built-in powerbank. It also has an impressive 20-hour battery life so you don’t have to worry about it dying while you’re out and about.