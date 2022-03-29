Save £170 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds & Soundlink Speaker bundle at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This month, we’ve been seeing tons of deals and discounts on headphones, earbuds and speakers, including devices from Apple, Beats, Grado and Sony. At T3, we’re on the hunt for great prices on top tech products and we’ve just found an amazing deal on an earbuds and speaker bundle from Bose.

Right now at Amazon, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and the Soundlink Color II speaker together for just £209. This bundle set is normally priced at £379.90 but for the next couple of weeks, you can save £170 (44%) on this incredible earbuds and speaker bundle.

Both the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and the Soundlink Color II speaker have been rated highly by the T3 team, including making the list for the best Bose headphones and best Bose Bluetooth speaker respectively.

If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, the 5-star rated Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer strong sound quality, comfort and noise-cancellation. Following the brief burst of sun we had last week, speaker sales undoubtedly spiked and the Bose Soundlink Color II is a great Bluetooth speaker with innovative Bose technology.

While we’re all trying to cut back on unnecessary purchases and luxuries, this deal from Bose is too good to miss. You can buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and the Soundlink Color II on their own (both have up to 31% off at Amazon) but if you buy them together, it’s £79.99 less than if you were to buy them separately.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds with Bose Soundlink Color II Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: was £379.90, now £209 at Amazon

This bundle deal features the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and the Bose Soundlink Color II speaker. Both devices use impressive Bose engineering and technology to deliver bold and excellent sound. They’re both easy to set up, have simple touch and voice controls and impressive battery lives.

If you’d prefer to buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds or the Soundlink Color II on their own, Amazon also has great discounts on both products. Of course, if you were to buy them together in this bundle, you’d be saving more money and getting two high quality Bose systems but you can still find a hefty saving on both products individually.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was £249.95, now £199 at Amazon

The 5-star rated Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are some of the best noise cancelling earbuds on the market. Made out of soft silicone, they fit comfortably in the ear and deliver high-fidelity audio while cancelling out unwanted noise around you. The simple touch controls make them easy to tap, press or swipe so you can control the noise cancellation, volume and play, pause and skip songs.