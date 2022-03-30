This £30 Bluetooth waterproof speaker deal from Amazon is your perfect spring upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Spring is officially here, and we've already had plenty of weather to tempt you into spending the day in the garden, at the park or on the beach – and if you want a cheap Bluetooth speaker to take with you, then this Amazon deal on the Anker Soundcore 2 is perfect. It cuts the cost of the great-value waterproof wireless speaker from £39.99 to just £29.99!

• Buy Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker | Was £39.99 | Now £29.99 at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore 2 delivers up to 24 hours of wire-free listening from its built-in battery, and is designed with bass-boosting tech, to help make sure you can get a fairly full sound from a compact speaker.

It's really quite small (16.51x5.59x4.57cm) and weighs 357 grams – it's maybe pushing it to call it pocketable, but it can definitely slip into a bag without causing you any problems. And it's waterproof to IPX7 rating, which means it can be totally submerged in up to 1m of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, so there's no problem if it gets splashed to takes an accidental tumble into a pool. It also makes it perfect for the bathroom.

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth speaker | Was £39.99 | Now £29.99 at Amazon

Save 25% on this affordable Bluetooth speaker, which offers plenty of battery life, IPX7 waterproofing and plenty of sound despite its small size. You can pair two for stereo if needed, and a custom bass port makes sure you get plenty of audio balance from a small unit.

Anker's products have always had a reputation for offering major bang for your buck, while being much better-made than their low price might suggest. No one's going to claim that you get audiophile quality from a speaker costing this much, but what you do get is fun and clear audio quality that's great for tunes in the garden, on a hike or in the bath.