Where to stream the best Christmas movies this year

Christmas is just days way, and that means the annual Christmas movie marathon is just around the corner. If you're like me, or any of the other cinephiles out there, who binge watch their favorite Christmas movies over the holiday, then you may be asking just where to watch the best Christmas movies this year.

A good question, seeing as almost every streaming service has a different selection of Christmas movies to watch. Some have a better selection than others, however, so figuring out where these movies are can be a challenge.

So to help make your Christmas movie marathon a fun one this year, I've put together a short list of where you'll find some of the best Christmas movies and where to watch them.

The good news is there are some cheap streaming service deals (opens in new tab) happening, so you may be able to sign up for next to nothing for the holiday weekend.

Quick List

Where to watch the best Christmas movies this year

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Video

Amazon's Prime Video (opens in new tab) will be most peoples first choice when it comes to watching Christmas movies this year. Mostly because almost all of the best Christmas movies are either for free to watch if you're a Prime member or at least rentable for a pretty fair price.

While the free offering of Christmas movies boils down to campy holiday stories and other off-kilter choices, there's enough variety on Prime Video to suit anyone's taste in Christmas movies.

You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to access Prime Video, but in most cases the "good" movies will still need to be rented. However, a Prime Membership goes for just $14.99/month or $139.99/annually, but offers so much more than just Prime Video – making it well worth the price.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney+

When it comes to family-friendly movies and content, Disney+ (opens in new tab) has no equal. On top of a plethora of Disney movies and Marvel movies to choose from, the streaming service has tons of original shows to check out as well.

In terms of Christmas movies, some of the best are included in the initial monthly fee. That includes classics like The Santa Clause (1998) and even Die Hard (1988). The up-front cost may be a bit of a deterrent, especially if you're just hoping to watch some Christmas movies this weekend, but chances are once you sign up there won't be a need to cancel.

There's just way to much on Disney+ worth checking out to warrant it. For $9.99/month you get access to Disney's entire catalog of original movies and shows, as well as all of the Marvel movies and shows.

Our Disney+ review (opens in new tab) goes into more detail as to why, but trust us, it's one of the best streaming services (opens in new tab) for a reason.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

HBO Max

HBO Max (opens in new tab) features one of the best catalogs of content on a streaming service, with a massive mix of shows and movies that's hard to beat.

That includes some of the more cult classic Christmas movies, including National Lampoons Christmas Vacation (1989), as well as A Christmas Story (1983) and its official sequel A Christmas Story Christmas (2022).

There's also the selection of of DC movies available, as well as original shows including House of the Dragon and Doom Patrol. However, the up front $9.99/month cost can be a bit to handle at first, but will become seriously worth it when you see just how large and varied the HBO Max content catalog actually is.