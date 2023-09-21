When can you buy the new PlayStation 5 metallic Deep Earth DualSense and covers?

Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver are coming soon to the DualSense wireless controllers and PS5 console covers too.

Sony PS5 Deep Earth Collection
There was lots to see at this month's Sony State Of Play announcement, and among the games previews and teasers there was also news of new accessories: the new Deep Earth Collection brings new colour options to your DualSense Wireless Controller and PS5 too, with the latter coming as PS5 console covers.

There are three smooth metallic colours in the range so far: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue and Sterling Silver. Sony describes the three as "molten", "alluring" and "sleek" respectively.

There's plenty of marketing bumph – Sony's Satoshi Aoyagi says that "we drew inspiration from the beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth. We elevated the colors by adding a metallic finish for a touch of sophistication", while Leo Cardoso adds that "Volcanic Red boasts a rich blazing red tone. Cobalt Blue, on the other hand, presents a deep shade of blue with intriguing hints of purple. Lastly, Sterling Silver showcases a classic aesthetic with a subtle blue undertone." But what we really want to know isn't where the inspiration came from; it's when we can get our hands on them.

When will the Deep Earth Collection go on sale?

Pre-orders for the collection will begin on October 4 but the release dates will be staggered. The Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue options will go on sale on 3 November, while the Sterling Silver accessories won't go on sale this year: their launch is currently scheduled for January 26, 2024.

Sony says that the October pre-orders will be available via PlayStation Direct for customers in  the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal, as well as via "select" retailers in other parts of the world on the same day. The preorder dates are for both the DualSense controllers and the PS5 custom colours. 

The Deep Earth DualSense controllers will be available for a recommended retail price of $74.99 / £64.99, while the Deep Earth PS5 console covers will be available for a recommended retail price $59.99 / £49.99. Australian prices haven't been announced yet but at current exchange rates you're looking at around AU$124 for the controllers and AU$95.

