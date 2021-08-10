What to expect from today's Xiaomi event: how to watch the livestream

Xiaomi will hold its summer event today (August 10) and is expected to launch a number of new products including the Mix 4, Pad 5 and a new smart speaker. The event is taking place a day before Samsung's Unpacked event, timing that is unlikely to have been by accident.

This weekend, Xiaomi launched a series of video teasers for the Mix 4 phone as well as a series of posts covering features of the Pad 5. While the series of four teaser videos are somewhat cryptic, there have been lots of speculation to the specs that the Mix 4 will have. The images of the Pad 5 give a little more away, though details are still scarce.

This is what we know so far. We will add to this page as more information drops.

When is the Xiaomi event taking place?

The Xiaomi summer event is taking place on August 10, 2021 at 9.30am EDT / 1.30pm UK / 7.30pm Beijing. You will be able to watch the event live on Xiaomi's YouTube page and the Xiaomi event page.

You can also watch the live stream on the link below.

Xiaomi Mix 4

The biggest launch of the event is likely to be the upcoming flagship Mix 4. All three teaser videos (see below) show a clear smartphone frame with various natural scenes showing behind it. Various sources speculate that this implies an under-screen selfie camera, much like we expect Oppo to launch in coming months.

Other details are scarce. Rumors on the Mix 4's camera module have included 50MP sensors, 108MP cameras, periscope lenses and ultra-wide lenses, but nothing has been confirmed as yet. All that has been states is that the device will run the latest MiUi 12.5, based in Android 11.

Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet is expected to come in three forms, namely a regular, lite and pro version. Based on the photos, we know that there will be both a keyboard and stylus support and potentially 5G support on the pro model.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi smart speaker

Xiaomi's first high end smart speaker is also expected to launch today. The poster translation suggests concert hall sound but little more is known right now. Could Xiaomi deliver something to rival Sonos and Apple's HomePod? It's certainly possible.