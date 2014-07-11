Currys & PC world reveal their top 10 tech picks for the festive season

It seems Britain's eyeing up a healthier 2015, with fitness wearables set to take prime position on this year's crimbo lists.

Currys & PC World have revealed their predictions for the top 10 gadget bestsellers this coming Christmas, and it's laden with wearables.

Atop the podium sits the Gear Fit, Samsung's smart wearable that tracks your fitness goals,followed in kind by the Fitbit Force.

Wearable tech has never been so attractive and it's a bustling market to be in. It's evolving for the better too, with more people looking for wearables that don't just track, but connect to other products and can be access remotely.

The much-coveted fitness tech means we're looking at juicier wearable sales, which are set to grow as the nation continues its health kick - a trend that might explain #4, the NutriBullet high-speed blender and juicer.

“Customers are focusing on their health and fitness more than everbefore and portable technology is very much the future as busy customers want tobe able to do more things remotely and conveniently," says Rupert Nichols, Head of Mobile Computing and Connectivity and Currys & PC World.

"We have seen a steady rise insales of wearable technology but we expect to sell a lot more units this Christmas aseveryone will want to trim up in the New Year.”

Aside from health and fitness gadgets, the list also features the Sonos 'Multi RoomSystem', a stylish multi-room audio system, and the extremely popular GoPro actioncamera.

By Manon Schalk