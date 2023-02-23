Want Michael B. Jordan to answer your door? You'll need a Ring video doorbell

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The most unlikeliest collaboration ever sees Ring (opens in new tab), the home security company, team up with actor Michael B. Jordan to release limited edition Quick Replies on all Ring Video Doorbells. To celebrate the release of Creed III in cinemas on March 3rd, Michael B. Jordan as his character Adonis Creed can answer the door and greet your guests via your Ring Video Doorbell. Why? Because why not?!

Ring is well known for its extensive collection of smart home security products, including cameras, security systems and video doorbells. The company makes some of the best video doorbells (opens in new tab) on the market and with the Ring app, you can monitor your home while you’re away with Live View so you’re always aware of who is at your front door.

With the Quick Replies feature – available on all Ring Video Doorbells, like the Ring Video Doorbell Wired (opens in new tab) and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus (opens in new tab) – it lets you play preset responses and take messages from visitors when you’re not home or you’re too busy to answer. While you can choose between an automated voice or record a response yourself, you can now have Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed take care of this for you, thanks to a new limited edition series of pre-recorded responses.

As you can see in the video above, Michael B. Jordan can ask your guests to leave them a message: “Oh hey, yeah they’re training with me, Adonis Creed. I said jab, jab, then uppercut! Leave them a message.” Alternatively (and my personal favourite), the voiceover can keep your guests entertained while you’re wrapping things up before answering the door: “And now, coming all the way from the other side of the house, the undisputed answerer of the door… they’ll be right there!”

All Ring Video Doorbell owners can use these new messages and all you have to do to set it up is add it to your Quick Replies via the Ring app. In the app, start by tapping the three lines on the top left and select Devices. Choose the doorbell you want to set up and click the Smart Responses tile which will be just below the doorbell image. Tap the Quick Replies switch so it’s in the blue ‘on’ position and then tap Quick Reply Message.

To select the Michael B. Jordan voiceover, simply scroll down the list until you find it and you should be able to hear a recording of what the message will sound like. From here, set your message delay time and save to complete the set-up. It’s that simple!

This new Quick Replies feature is only available for a limited time, so if you have a Ring Video Doorbell, you can start using this voiceover right now up until the 14th March. After this date, your Quick Replies will return to normal.

Now, I imagine many of you reading this might be thinking why you’d want Michael B. Jordan to answer your door. And my answer to this is… why not?! After all, it makes your home security a bit more fun and will definitely keep your guests, delivery drivers and intruders on their toes!