VR goes full-on NSFW thanks to Pornhub's new virtual reality channel

Cover your eyes and your ears if you must, but one of the biggest adult entertainment video sites on the web has just launched a free virtual reality channel. Yes, Pornhub is bringing... well, porn... to your VR headset with videos specially shot for the medium.

Pornhub has partnered up with DaBoinkVR (yes, that's really its name), a firm specialising in adult VR entertainment to bring the new channel to life, billing itself as the, "first free adult website to feature 360-degree adult content."

"Virtual reality is the next phase in the constantly metamorphosing world of adult entertainment, and will provide users with a mesmeric experience unlike anything they've seen before." comments Pornhub vice president, Corey Price. Now, our users are not only able to view our content, but be protagonists in the experience and interact with their favorite porn stars."

The freemium porn site has even given away 100,000 branded Google Cardboard headsets to coax users into trying the service which is currently only compatible with ye olde Cardboard and Samsung's Gear VR. The functionality has been baked into the existing Pornhub app, but technically you could simple point your browser to the main site and simply select the channel.

The videos themselves are pretty limited at this time, as you might expect, but we're told there's certainly plenty there to keep new users busy while Porn Hub adds to its immersive smut catalogue.

Of course, we're not counting on Sony, Valve or Oculus adding dedicated porn channels to their interfaces, but where there's a browser, there's a way.

Via: Android Central

