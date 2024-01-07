VonHaus launches two new standing desks to help with posture and staying fit

Completing your work at one of the best standing desks could make a huge difference to your life, especially if you spend hours slouched over a keyboard. Not only do they improve posture and spinal alignment, they help to increase users' productivity levels and energy throughout the day. It's a win-win really!

Well, following success with previous standing desk ranges, homeware retailer VonHaus has launched two new designs that bring functionality and personalisation to the forefront of the brand's home office range. Keep reading to find out how one of these desks would be able to help you, especially if you're suffering from the infamous tech neck.

Before you do, you should probably check out our round up of the best office chairs as well.

VonHaus' new range compromises of two desks, with the option to choose black legs or white legs, that are available in two different sizes - 100x60cm or 120x60cm. This allows customers to find the best size for their space, making it an even more flexible choice.

Based on the leg colour, customers will then be able to choose a desktop colour that works for them. White legs will have the choice of a white or maple desktop, whereas the black legs will have the choice of a black or walnut desktop.

The user-friendly control panel makes it extremely easy to adjust the height, all within a wide range of 72-118cm. Once your comfortable height for standing or sitting has been found, you just press the ‘set height’ button to save it as a setting. With just one click, you can return at any time with ease.

The desks also come with an intelligent anti-collision system which detects nearby objects and obstacles, preventing any bumps from happening when it's adjusting. There's also built-in overheating projection and USB charging.

Liam Glennon, Senior Buyer at VonHaus, explained further why VonHaus have decided to expand the standing desk range:

“Working from home is here to stay, so we knew we needed to expand our standing desk range in order to offer the best home office set-up for those who work from home regularly.

Standing desks offer a lot of benefits both physically and mentally and are much more beneficial than sitting hunched over a kitchen table or make-shift desk.

Our two new desks allow our customers to choose what colours and sizes work best for their home, which is something we’re really excited about as we think personalisation is really important for VonHaus as we move forward.”