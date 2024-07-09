Vodafone's 5-star broadband can hit 2.2Gbps – promises to be its 'fastest ever'

It was back in April of this year that Vodafone announced a big broadband upgrade to take on both EE and Sky. Now the telecoms provider is further upping the ante by refreshing its Pro II package offering to deliver its fastest-ever broadband – if you're in an eligible area and willing to pay for it.

The previous Vodafone upgrade uses the Openreach network, which is able to offer speeds of 1.6Gbps maximum. But this latest Pro II upgrade uses CityFibre and can offer 1.8Gbps or 2.2Gbps packages – smashing the Gigabit threshold – to deliver truly mind-boggling speeds.

However, CityFibre isn't available everywhere – you can look up eligibility using the company's official network checker, here – but is working through its phase 2 rollout, with many UK towns, cities and districts earmarked for future benefit. Currently the network can benefit 8 million UK homes.

So just how much will you have to pay for Vodafone's Pro II package? Full Fibre 1.8Gbps and 2.2Gbps cost £70 per month. That's comparable to EE's Full Fibre service (with similar speeds) at £69.99 per month. Not cheap, but these speeds are tens of times faster compared to standard broadband package offerings.

Part of that cost comes down to the hardware you'll receive, too, with Vodafone's Super WiFi 6E and automatic 4G back-up boosting the signal around your home – and, in the case of the latter, also filling in for any broadband drop-outs that may occur. Although the brand-new network ought to be more robust to avoid such outages.

If those prices are well beyond your means (and, let's face it, needs – not everyone will need up to 2200Mbps downloads) or you have Openreach rather than CityFibre access then Vodafone's other packages start at £26 per month. The entry-level Pro II packages, including compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E speeds, start from £39 per month.

