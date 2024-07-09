Vodafone's 5-star broadband can hit 2.2Gbps – promises to be its 'fastest ever'

Vodafone refreshes Pro II package with speeds up to 2.2Gbps

Vodafone Ultrahub
(Image credit: Vodafone)
Mike Lowe
By
published

It was back in April of this year that Vodafone announced a big broadband upgrade to take on both EE and Sky. Now the telecoms provider is further upping the ante by refreshing its Pro II package offering to deliver its fastest-ever broadband – if you're in an eligible area and willing to pay for it.

The previous Vodafone upgrade uses the Openreach network, which is able to offer speeds of 1.6Gbps maximum. But this latest Pro II upgrade uses CityFibre and can offer 1.8Gbps or 2.2Gbps packages – smashing the Gigabit threshold – to deliver truly mind-boggling speeds. 

However, CityFibre isn't available everywhere – you can look up eligibility using the company's official network checker, here – but is working through its phase 2 rollout, with many UK towns, cities and districts earmarked for future benefit. Currently the network can benefit 8 million UK homes.

So just how much will you have to pay for Vodafone's Pro II package? Full Fibre 1.8Gbps and 2.2Gbps cost £70 per month. That's comparable to EE's Full Fibre service (with similar speeds) at £69.99 per month. Not cheap, but these speeds are tens of times faster compared to standard broadband package offerings. 

Part of that cost comes down to the hardware you'll receive, too, with Vodafone's Super WiFi 6E and automatic 4G back-up boosting the signal around your home – and, in the case of the latter, also filling in for any broadband drop-outs that may occur. Although the brand-new network ought to be more robust to avoid such outages. 

If those prices are well beyond your means (and, let's face it, needs – not everyone will need up to 2200Mbps downloads) or you have Openreach rather than CityFibre access then Vodafone's other packages start at £26 per month. The entry-level Pro II packages, including compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E  speeds, start from £39 per month. 

Quick Summary

Vodafone refreshes its Pro II package offering, now including CityFibre network with up to 2.2Gbps speeds – in eligible UK areas. 

CATEGORIES
Internet
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest