Vodafone broadband deal delivers FAST internet and a FREE £75 Amazon voucher

Vodafone may be know more for its phone deals more than its broadband offering, but over the past few years it has actually been one of the most impressive internet suppliers in the UK, offering fast average internet speeds, affordable prices, and strong customer service.

Which is why when we saw this brand new broadband deal from Vodafone we new we had to bring it to our readers' attentions. That's because it delivers Vodafone's Superfast 2 broadband package, which delivers strong average download speeds of 63Mbps, for a very affordable monthly fee.

And, what's more, it does so while also delivering a free £75 Amazon voucher to spend on what ever you want as a very welcome sweetener, too.

With 63Mbps second down, users with Vodafone Superfast 2 can look forward to 4K HDR streaming, intensive online gaming, huge file downloads and whole home simultaneous usage without any lag or dropped connections. In T3's eyes, it's the perfect internet speed package for most families, giving you enough to do anything you want without paying for capacity you simply will not use.

The full details of this excellent Vodafone broadband deal can be viewed below:

This is just a brilliant broadband deal in our opinion, with Vodafone's Superfast 2 broadband package (which boasts average download speeds of 63Mbps) for £22.95 per month, which is really affordable. What's even better, though, is that this broadband deal includes a free £75 Amazon voucher to spend on whatever you want.View Deal

