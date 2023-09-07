Virgin Media O2 is offering huge discounts for students this September

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In 2021, it was announced that Virgin Media and O2 were joining forces, offering a broader range of services, including mobile, broadband, and television. The aim of the merge was to create a new “national champion” in the UK that can compete with other industry giants such as Sky and BT. Within this, Virgin Media O2 also committed to offering new and existing customers a huge range of perks and benefits which have not disappointed.

In the wake of students returning to school and university, Virgin Media O2 has done it again, offering a wide variety of impressive discounts for students. With the ONS highlighting that 50% of students feel they’re facing financial difficulties and 91% worried about the rising cost of living, Virgin Media O2 has vowed to help students kick start the academic year on a money-saving high this September.

20% off O2 Airtime Plans

Students looking for a new device so they can study, stream, and stay in touch with friends and family can enjoy 20% off a new phone or tablet by simply by signing into UNiDAYS, UNIiDAYS GRADLiFE or TOTUM to get a unique online basket code.

Those who already have an O2 contract can simply apply the student discount code to their bill by signing into UNiDAYS to get a code and then texting the word ‘STUDENT’ followed by the code to 61202 to benefit from a student discount.

The offer also covers all selected accessories too. Go to Virgin Media O2's website for more information.

Access to Volt benefits

Student households that have Virgin Media broadband and at least one housemate on O2 can access Volt benefits which includes a broadband speed upgrade to the next available tier and double data for any eligible O2 mobile plans. That means double the mobile data on every eligible O2 Pay Monthly plan in your household.

You can also get up to 3 WiFi Pods (if needed) at no extra cost, as well as O2 Travel Inclusive Zone, so you can use your O2 phone or sim in 75 destinations with no additional charges.

EU Roaming

For those students who want to travel in-between terms, O2 offers inclusive EU roaming in 45 destinations, up to 25GB. Wherever you fancy going in their Europe Zone, you’re free to call, text and use data just like you would in the UK, subject to a roaming limit.

O2 Priority

Students can also enjoy exclusive perks and experiences with Priority, including cinema tickets, daily treats and even access to exclusive gigs with the hottest music artists. All you have to do is get the free app for quick and easy access to Priority whenever you like!

O2 Extras

O2 customers can get their hands on Disney+, Amazon Prime, Amazon Audible or many more, free on O2 for up to 6 months depending on their tariff.

