Heading to university? Here are 9 essentials you need for first year

Starting university or heading back to your college campus? Then you need these nine essentials to get you through your first year… and second, and third and even fourth!
Living in a university dorm is a unique experience. As someone who left university six years ago (wow, I feel old), I massively enjoyed living in shared accommodation but it wasn’t exactly the most beautiful place I’ve ever stayed. The bed I was given was smaller than a single, my teeny tiny ensuite was infested with mould and my radiator didn’t work. So, if I could go back in time and bring these items with me, my first year would have been much more comfortable… and hygienic!
From the best mattress topper to the best air fryer, these essentials will help you through your first year and make your room more comfortable and ready for studying.
P.S. Don’t forget to check out T3’s Back To School Month and if you’re looking for tech-related picks, these are the 5 best laptops for college and uni students.
University essentials for your dorm room
If you only want to buy one thing from this list, I beg of you to choose a mattress topper. Unsurprisingly, universities don’t change their mattresses so each new student gets a fresh one, so who knows who’s been there before you! A mattress topper shields you from the gross mattress lying underneath, and makes your sleep surface more comfortable. The John Lewis Synthetic Soft Touch Mattress Topper is the best choice, as it’s soft, fluffy and affordable.
Heading off to college or university is typically the first time you’ll be regularly cooking your own meals. To make your life easier, remember to pack an air fryer, like the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Digital Air Fryer. The beauty of air fryers is that they can make a huge amount of food at one time, and you can chuck almost anything in there. The Instant Vortex is a budget-friendly air fryer that delivers great results, plus it won’t take up too much space, either. See our Instant Vortex Air Fryer review for more.
Having the best pod coffee machine is a lifesaver during long nights of studying. Take it from me, I had a pod coffee maker in my room and it made a world of difference when I was in the middle of essays and desperately needed a caffeine fix. The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is petite, compact and makes tasty coffee in seconds. It’s easy to use, has over 30 pods available and four cup sizes to choose from. It’s ideal for sticking on when you wake up in the morning or making a quick takeaway drink when you’re rushing to lectures.
As many people use their phones as alarms now, the best alarm clock looks like it's fading away. But in my opinion, an alarm clock is a must-have for university and college, as it’s less likely to die overnight and risk you being late. The Echo Dot with Clock is a brilliant alarm clock, and it doubles as a smart speaker. No one can go to uni without some kind of speaker, and the Echo Dot with Clock has plenty of other features that will help you when you’re studying (and partying).
Investing in the best student printer is so important. When I was at uni, I had to print things off every week and I spent so much money in the university library doing so. But if you have your own printer in your dorm, you can do this quickly, easily and you don’t have to worry about waiting in queues. The HP Deskjet 2720e is an all-in-one colour printer which prints, copies, scans and has 6 months of ink.
The Logitech Casa Pop Up Desk is a new product from 2023 which is sure to become a firm favourite with students. This foldaway desk has a laptop stand, touchpad, keyboard and storage, and designed for you to work from anywhere in style and comfort. I think the Casa Pop Up Desk is great for students, as they can have it out on their desk, take it with them to lectures and seminars, and use it while on the go in the library or park.
University and college dorm rooms aren’t the most ventilated, and most of the time, you may find that they’re filled with mould. Not to worry, as you can use one of the best air purifiers to remedy this problem. Air purifiers remove allergens, bacteria and particles from your room and make the air around you easier and cleaner to breathe. For a cheap and cheerful option, the PureAire Air Purifier removes odours, pollutants and gives your room a refreshing smell.
Who doesn’t love a well organised desk? If you find it hard to keep your pens, papers, staplers and other stationery tidy, then you need the gianotter Organiser. This four-tier tray organiser and file holder does exactly what it says on the tin. It keeps everything neat and tidy, and with its range of colours and styles, it’ll fit your dorm’s aesthetic perfectly. While it’s not the cheapest organiser on the market, it’s definitely something that will help you through your entire degree.
A university essentials kit wouldn’t be complete without the best student backpacks. They’re great for commuting, travelling and keeping your tech safe and secure. The North Face Borealis Backpack is my top choice, as it can carry a huge amount of things, including laptops up to 15-inches. With multiple compartments, this backpack will keep everything in the right place and it has a padded back and lumbar panel for comfortable wearing.