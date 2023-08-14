Heading to university? Here are 9 essentials you need for first year

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Starting university or heading back to your college campus? Then you need these nine essentials to get you through your first year… and second, and third and even fourth!

Living in a university dorm is a unique experience. As someone who left university six years ago (wow, I feel old), I massively enjoyed living in shared accommodation but it wasn’t exactly the most beautiful place I’ve ever stayed. The bed I was given was smaller than a single, my teeny tiny ensuite was infested with mould and my radiator didn’t work. So, if I could go back in time and bring these items with me, my first year would have been much more comfortable… and hygienic!

From the best mattress topper to the best air fryer , these essentials will help you through your first year and make your room more comfortable and ready for studying.

P.S. Don’t forget to check out T3’s Back To School Month and if you’re looking for tech-related picks, these are the 5 best laptops for college and uni students .