Very Nintendo Switch OLED restock NOW LIVE

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is a great piece of gaming hardware. Fact. Unfortunately, it's also extremely difficult to get hold of at the moment, just like many other consoles and other shiny pieces of new technology.

Yes, indeed: Very has restocked...but you'll need to move extremely quickly to be in with a chance of getting one. If you weren't already frustratingly conscious of this, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model flew off the shelves in the UK, which means that now more than ever it pays to be aware of any and all stock updates. And that's exactly why T3 is here to help guide you to those fleeting restocks. We're here to share any news, rumors, tips, and more that can help you get the edge when it comes to getting the new and improved Switch. Very is the latest to restock and we've got all the details below.

The new Switch swaps the original’s LCD display for a bigger, brighter OLED screen. It looks beautiful and it plays even better. That's especially true if that game happens to be Metroid Dread. You can nab the console and game for £349.98, which is a super cost-effective way to own a great game and console.

Owning the Switch is great...but owning it with Mario Kart 8 is even better. That's especially true at this price, which bundles in the utterly fantastic Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8.

As you can see from the bundles on offer, Very has a hefty selection of Nintendo Switch OLED stock with the added sweetener of some great games. All of this means you'll need to be ultra quick to nab the nifty handheld console. There's a selection of bundles to choose from and Very has stressed that the units are selling extremely fast.

Don't worry if you missed your chance today, your time will come. One way you can help expedite the waiting process is by checking out T3's Nintendo Switch OLED stock checker. Here we try and keep you one step ahead of the game in preparation for random restocks. Be warned, though: it's a long-winded process.