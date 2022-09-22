Use your iPhone as a webcam with this brilliant cheap MacBook mount

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As I wrote last month, the webcam in even the most expensive MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is bad – so I was delighted by Belkin's new iPhone mount, which enabled you to use your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max (and now the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max) as a webcam. But now I've been alerted to an even better option that's good for you and good for elephants too.

It's called the Elephant Card and it's brilliant.

Why the Elephant Card was made for your Mac

The Elephant Card is a credit card-sized phone mount that works for iPhones from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max with or without a case, ideally via Continuity Camera in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura. It's just $9.99 in the US and €9.99 in Europe with each sale also giving a donation to the Save Elephant Foundation. It's not currently on sale in the UK. I hope it arrives soon, though, because it's cheap enough and small enough to stick in your purse, wallet, or laptop bag on a just-in-case basis.

I've embedded the video below so you can see it in action: the video is incredibly short because the design is incredibly simple. When you consider what the camera in the iPhone 14 Pro can do compared to your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro webcam, the Elephant Card looks like an excellent and inexpensive investment.