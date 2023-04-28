Urwerk goes metallic grey for new UR-100V Magic T edition

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Some of the best watches (opens in new tab) pride themselves on pinpoint simplicity; minimalism taken so far that the time, clear and legible, is all they show. Others like to play an entirely different game, and the Urwerk UR-100V Magic T Edition is undoubtedly a part of the latter.

This is a watch that takes some explaining, so here we go. The time is read by looking at what Urwerk calls the satellite hours, which are split into three sets of four, with each set assigned to its own rotating disc. These three discs constantly rotate around the centre of the watch face, with one passing by a 0-60 scale at a time. To read the time, first note the hour number that is passing by the minute scale, then check where on the scale it is pointing.

(Image credit: Urwerk)

Yeah, it’s complicated. But once you get the hang of it, it’s a pretty cool way to show the time. And the Urwerk doesn’t stop there, because there are secondary scales for tracking how far the Earth has rotated on its axis in 20 minutes (about 345 miles), and how far the Earth has travelled around the sun in the same time frame (just over 22,200 miles). Because a date complication would be far too predictable, wouldn’t it?!

What’s new for the Magic T edition seen here is the titanium case with its light grey finish. The watch is already available in dark grey, so the new model takes a tried-and-tested timepiece, then turns up the brightness to give it a whole new personality.

(Image credit: Urwerk)

Both colourways use the same UR12.02 automatic movement, controlled by a crown at what would normally be the 12 o’clock position and with 48 hours of power reserve. The new model has the same 49.7 mm x 14 mm sanded and shot-blasted titanium case as before, and it comes with a matching titanium bracelet.

The Urwerk UR-100V Magic T is priced at CHF 58,000, which is approximately £52,100. As you might well have expected, knowing where the Earth is on its high-speed journey around the Sun doesn’t come cheap...