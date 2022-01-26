Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PS4 vs PS5 graphic differences explained

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch on PlayStation 5 later this week and naturally, one of the biggest questions surrounds the graphics. Is there a big leap in quality? Does it look better? Is it worth upgrading for? Let's try to answer all of that.

As outlined in T3's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves review , the new graphical features offer a Fidelity Mode (30fps, 4K), Performance Mode (60fps, upscaled 4K) and Performance+ Mode (120fps, 1080p). This was something not previously available as both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy ran at 1080p at 30fps back on the PS4.

The PS5 offers native 4K (basically a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160p) and the new Uncharted remasters take advantage of the feature really well, with lighting and textures improving upon the character's and countries visited better than ever before. While certainly an upgrade, it does feel minimal in parts due to both of the original releases already pushing the PS4 to its limits. How much can you improve upon perfection?

Uncharted has always been a technical showpiece (remember when wet clothing in the first Uncharted was a thing), that's why the biggest jumps in the remaster actually come from the frame rate increase. The leap helps gameplay flow better, so that action and set pieces flow together smoother than ever before.

While the game is yet to launch on PC (that will come later this year from Iron Galaxy), it is certainly an enhancement for the beloved Sony series. Whether it's worth the upgrade is really deciding on you as a player. Newcomers, absolutely. But for those who played the games back on the PS4, there's little here in terms of improvements that are worth double-dipping on.

Scroll through below for a selection of images from the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection captured on PS5:

Image 1 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 1 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 2 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 3 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 4 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 5 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 6 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 7 of 14 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 8 of 14 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 9 of 14 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 10 of 14 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 11 of 14 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 12 of 14 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 13 of 14 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog) Image 14 of 14 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Image credit: Sony / Naughty Dog)

Developed by the game's original developer Naughty Dog, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection officially launches for PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022.