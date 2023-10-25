UK Black Friday laptop deals 2023 from Apple, Dell, Acer and more

The best Black Friday laptop deals are already in sight, as the late November 2023 event is on the near horizon, like every year it is expected to be a brilliant time to buy that laptop you've been keeping an eye on at a fraction of full price.

Consider this best laptops page a one-stop shop for all your needs. We've done the hard work so you don't have to, selecting top laptop picks from the best Black Friday deals.

Whether you're looking for an all-rounder, top-performing lightweight laptop, something for school or college, a stylish MacBook, or a great gaming setup we have options for all – and at various price points – which we've collated with best-of-best picks up top.

So whether you're looking for an early Black Friday laptop bargain, or are willing to wait until the big event itself from Friday 24 November, or catch a lightning deal on Cyber Monday, here are all the best laptop deals from the top manufacturers.

UK Black Friday laptop deal highlights

Apple MacBook Air M2 2022: was £1149 now £1059 at Amazon

Fitted with the more powerful M2 chip, the 2022 edition of the MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with heavyweight performance. Battery life is frankly superb while it's always as silent as a mouse.

LG Gram 16: was £1549 now £1200

A lush 16" screen doesn't stop this laptop from staying ultralight. It's powerful too with 16GB of RAM and a Intel core i7 processor more than enought for everyday use.

Acer Aspire 5: was £699 now £499 at Currys

A very solid mid-range machine, with a 512GB SSD, an Intel i5 Processor and a full HD screen, there's a lot to love about the Aspire 5. It should be more than enough for everyday tasks or work.



This section is reserved for the very best-of-best Black Friday laptop deals, irrelevant of the brand, just our top picks out there. Beyond this section, we've broken down the best laptop deals on the most popular and top-rated models.

Best Acer Aspire 5 Black Friday deals

Acer makes all kinds of laptops, from budget options to mid-range marvels and top-of-the-pile flagship machines. If you're looking for a portable laptop for your everyday needs, then the Aspire 5 represents excellent value for money.

Best Apple MacBook Air (M2) deals

MacBooks are highly desirable laptops and sales tend to be rare but Black Friday is perhaps the best opportunity to spot a MacBook sale. The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022 edition) currently tops our list of the best MacBooks.

Best Dell XPS 13 Plus Black Friday deals

A 5-star top-performing Windows machine that we can't get out of our heads here at T3, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a stunning bit of kit that should make mincemeat of most challenges you throw at it.

Best Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Black Friday deals

A 2-in-1 Chromebook, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 represents superb value for money, especially when it's on sale. At home as both a tablet and super portable Chromebook, it's not going to blow you away for power but for general use it's a brilliant choice.

Best LG Gram 16 Black Friday deals

If you're after a big beautiful screen without breaking your back then the LG Gram 16 is the laptop for you. Even with a 16" display, it still only weighs 1.2kg so is a great choice for travelling. It's a top performer too with a solid battery life,16GB of RAM and an i7 Processor.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deals

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest instalment in the incredibly popular range of tablet/laptop hybrids. A joy to use in either setup, the 13" PixelSense Flow display is a great home for the Windows 11 operating system you'll be used to on larger computers.