Uber is getting a huge upgrade for iPhone users

iPhone lover? Uber user? Well, I have some potentially great news for you, as Uber has just rolled out a major upgrade for its app design, which in particular benefits Apple users. 

If you possess one of the best iPhones running iOS 16 or above then you can now easily track the live progress of an Uber ride thanks to the integration of Apple's Live Activities. That means seeing a mini preview of crucial Uber booking info can be displayed at a glance.

As such you can easily track the live progress of a ride, receive vehicle details, latest estimated time of arrival (ETA), and trip status all from your iPhone's Lock Screen – no need to even open the Uber app in full. 

If you possess an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max then Dynamic Island support from Uber means it'll look even prettier too – although I'm yet to see the updated design in full effect on the latest and biggest Apple handset.

There's more, too, with Uber also updating its home screen by adding a new 'Service' tab to "make it easier to find all the rides and delivery offerings in your city". I like how Uber and Uber Eats all appear within the one app, making it super-easy to track. 

Uber also says its app update brings more personalisation. The addition of 'Saved Places' appears when you're plotting a ride, which will make it extra easy to navigate home at double-quick speed. 

Go check the App Store for your update now, or indeed Google Play as the app is updated across both iOS and Android (the latter minus Dynamic Island update, of course). 

