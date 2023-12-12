Two dumbbells and these five exercises to grow your glutes

Although growing our glutes isn’t an overnight endeavour, it’s one we should persist with as strong glutes are essential to our movement, balance and supporting the lower back. This 20 minute workout targets all three gluteal muscles, whilst using a pair of dumbbells to challenge your muscles further and help them grow. Don’t own any dumbbells? A kettlebell, two gallon water bottles or even two small weight plates will do.

As well as improving our posture, reducing the likelihood of injury and (undoubtedly) looking good, strong glutes can also improve our athletic performance. According to Oxford Circus Physiotherapy: "The gluteus maximus and hamstrings are the primary muscles that extend the hip and provides the power for propulsion when running, jumping and even heavy lifting." Therefore the stronger they are they more weight you'll be able to lift, while new research has shown you'll be able to run faster and plyometric exercises will be more powerful.

For this workout you've got five exercises to get through, for which you're also going to need a chair (weight bench or box if you're at the gym) and a good pair of workout shoes. Opt for a heavy dumbbell weight, but make sure you can still complete the exercises with good form. Rest for 45 seconds between each exercise and a minute before moving onto the next set. Here's your workout:

Romanian deadlift - 8 reps x 3

Bulgarian split squats 8 reps x 3 each side

Straight leg abductions - 8 reps x 3 each side

Box squats - 8 reps x 3 (use a box or chair and squat down until your bum touches the surface then stand back up)

Glute bridges 10 reps x 3

Hopefully your glutes are on fire after that! Complete this workout twice a week, alongside a balanced diet, and your glute strength with soar. Need more booty burner workouts? Try this five-move bodyweight workout next, perfect for beginners and doing at home, or give these three glute exercises a go which are also brilliant for your core strength too.