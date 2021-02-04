Tough Mudder is back! Here are the first Tough Mudder UK race dates for 2021

The wait is over: the official Tough Mudder 2021 UK race dates have been announced! In line with governmental predictions, the Tough Mudder team expects 2021 to be the year of the 'Great British Summer', with vaccination rolling out steadily nationwide. If all goes well, by summertime, enough people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enable mass participation events, such as Tough Mudder, to happen again.

And just to be on the safe side, Tough Mudder has also introduced a new start time selection tool, which not only ensures participant "safety and adherence to COVID-safe policies", but allows Mudders to choose the start-wave of their choice. After a year and a half of not being able to attend OCR races, it's a breath of fresh air to see an actual race calendar for 2021. We all hope it's not just wishful thinking.

As Matt Brooke, Managing Director of tough Mudder explained: “Alongside our expert-backed COVID event plans, these calendar changes are the most meaningful way we’re able to ensure people can get back on course this season. These changes give people more clarity and more opportunity to get a date in the diary, commit to a new challenge, and really, have something to look forward to after what have been very difficult months in the U.K.”

“We’ve also been liaising with our peers in the mass participation sporting industry around the world, who right now are successfully hosting COVID safe events in locations across the US, the Middle East and APAC”. Brooke adds, “Through changes to our event scheduling, the roll-out of our new training programmes and virtual fitness challenges that can be done at home, we’re doing everything we can to bring some normality back to our community’s lives.”

The 2021 Tough Mudder race season will kick-off in mid-summer at Tough Mudder Scotland 3-4 July, before rolling south for London West 17-18 July. The full Tough Mudder UK 2021 Season calendar is as follows:

Scotland: 3-4 July

3-4 July London West: 17-18 July

17-18 July Yorkshire: 31 July & 1st August

31 July & 1st August Midlands: 14-15 August

14-15 August South West: 21-22 August

21-22 August North London – Finsbury: 27-28 August

27-28 August North West: 4-5 September

4-5 September London South: 18-19 September

18-19 September South London – Morden Park: 8-9 October

8-9 October Manchester: TBA (This venue is currently being used as a COVID-testing centre)

You can sign up for any of the above events through the Tough Mudder website. Want to get ready for your next obstacle course race? Try this high-intensity home dumbbell workout from a four-time Tough Mudder world champion. Alternatively, have a look at the best essential exercises for dumbbells, barbells and kettlebells that you need to know.