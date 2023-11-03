Top-rated women's hiking boots get a massive price cut in early Black Friday sale

Ladies, if you were waiting till Black Friday to treat yourself to a decent pair of hiking boots to keep your feet snug and dry this winter, you no longer need too. The Adidas Terrex Mid Rain.Rdy Hiking shoe – which we awarded five stars in our best hiking boots for women guide – have been reduced from £130 to £79.99 in this early Black Friday deal – what a steal!

In our review of the Adidas Terrex Mid Rain.Rdy Hiking shoe we said these boots were comfortable, supportive (especially around the ankles) and stylish too; perfect for light hikes, beach walks, forest trails and casual strolls. They're also waterproof, which is something you'll definitely want in a hiking boot around this time of the year.

Adidas Terrex Women's Mid Rain.Rdy Hiking shoe: was £130 , now £79.99 Save over £50 on these hiking boots made for women, by women. Perfect for casual walks to weekend hike trips and available in the stylish shade, silver violet.

In terms of features and design, these boots have a regular fit, padded ankle collar providing support in various terrains, classic lace closure and synthetic mesh upper with RAIN.RDY waterproof technology. They sport a Continental rubber outsole for added traction and, in terms of size, in our review we said to size up, as they come up a little small. When we put them to the test we found they worked well on the uneven paths and the waterproof technology did it's job well during wetter weather, keeping our tester's feet nice and dry. The only caveat was that our tester said the lug system on the outsole could have been denser for more traction. However, apart from that they're a solid hiking boot, we wouldn't have named them 'best overall' otherwise!