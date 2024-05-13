Top-rated Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is nearly £100 off right now

Upgrade your wrist game with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: now 24% off!

Samsung Galaxy watches against white background with deal overlay
(Image credit: Samsung)
Matt Kollat
By
published

Looking for the perfect blend of style and functionality at an affordable price point? Look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic deal at Amazon that knocks nearly £100 off the RRP of this superb smartwatch.

The sleek and sophisticated Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers a classic round design that seamlessly combines timeless aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. A step up from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic features a rotating bezel that's not only fun to play with but also allows you to operate the watch.

With advanced health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a variety of workout modes, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic helps you achieve your fitness goals and overall well-being.

It boasts an array of impressive features designed to enhance every aspect of your life. From advanced health tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management, to built-in GPS for precise workout tracking, this smartwatch has it all. Its classic design is complemented by a vibrant, always-on display, making it easy to check the time and your notifications at a glance.

Plus, with smartphone connectivity, you can stay connected on the go, receive calls, and access your favourite apps directly from your wrist. Whether you're hitting the gym, navigating your daily routine, or simply staying connected with loved ones, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the ultimate companion for modern living.

Don't miss out on this amazing deal – upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic today and experience the ultimate in style, functionality, and savings!"

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

