Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix for April 2023

If there's one thing Netflix knows how to do, it's a damn good series. If it's not a new comedy that is making waves online, it's a new hard-hitting drama that is sweeping awards, or even an investigative documentary that has to be believed to be seen. As a result, there's never been a greater time in history for this high-quality TV.

Since we're constantly littered with countless new shows that are considered must-watch, T3 does the difficult bit to break down exactly what's worth your time. From the hottest new original releases that everyone is buzzing about to much-beloved classics being made available on the streaming platform for the very first time, we've scoured all of Netflix 's top entertainment offerings to bring you the top recommendations for the month.

Naturally, Netflix has a plethora of praiseworthy programmes ready for binging wherever you are based in the world, however, it can differ depending on what country you are in at the time. If you're on holiday and wish to catch up on something only available back home, then we always checking out the best VPNs on the market so you can stream everything you need in peace. With that out that way, let's dive into the top shows to watch on Netflix for April 2023.

Beef

(Image credit: Andrew Cooper / Netflix)

We all experience road rage, right? Well, what if one road rage incident got so out of control that it began to unravel your life? That's the premise for Beef, a new comedy-drama starring Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Danny and Ali Wong (Big Mouth) as Amy, which sees the pair go head-to-head against one another. Both critics and audiences alike have lauded the emotional performances, its dark humour and the smart editing of the show. It's earned itself a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab), while also appearing on many early best shows of 2023, making it an easy pick for this list.

Beef is available to stream on Netflix from April 6th, 2023.

Transatlantic

(Image credit: Netflix)

Community star Gillian Jacobs headlines Transatlantic, a new seven-part limited series from Anna Winer (Deutschland) and Daniel Hendler that is inspired by the actions of the Emergency Rescue Committee. Set in Marseille between 1940 to 1941 and based on the novel The Flight Portfolio, the drama will tell how the ERC risked their lives to help over 2,000 refugees escape Nazi-occupied France. These heroic rescues included many real-life cases surrounding artists, writers and others found among the Nazis' most-wanted lists.

The supporting cast has quite a few recognisable names too, including Cory Michael Smith, best known as The Riddler in Gotham, as well as House of Cards and Antman baddie Corey Stoll.

Transatlantic is available to stream on Netflix from April 7th, 2023.

Florida Man

(Image credit: Jackson Lee Davis / Netflix )

This one sold us from the title alone. If you haven't been down the rabbit hole of searching "Florida Man (opens in new tab)" on Google, then treat yourself. In the meantime, this new drama created by Donald Todd and executive produced by Jason Bateman is set to go "beyond the meme".

We pick up with struggling ex-cop Mike Valentine (Édgar Ramírez) who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, however, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiralling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. It's a limited series made up of seven episodes. If the trailer (opens in new tab) is anything to go by, it should be a fun one.

Florida Man is available to stream on Netflix from April 13th, 2023.