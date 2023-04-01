Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for April 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

April is providing another glorious opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy some of the best new movies arriving on Netflix. From a political offbeat comedy to an unexpected reunion that's been 30 years in the making, there's something to satisfy all tastes.

To help solve the impossible conundrum of what to watch, every month T3 rounds up what's trending, what's got critics talking and most importantly, what films are worth your time. All of the new releases listed are specifically aimed at UK residents with a Netflix account, although a good chunk of these – Netflix Originals, for instance – can be found in most territories, however.

If that particular movie you were hoping to watch isn't available where you live, there is always the option to take up a VPN and gain access to all of the different offerings, be that on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, or otherwise (yes, we're aware there's a lot of streaming services). There's also the data protection benefits that come with having a VPN. In the meantime, let's discuss the top new movies to watch on Netflix for April 2023.

Operation: Nation

(Image credit: Netflix)

One movie that's been flying severely under the radar (seriously, the witty trailer has not even been uploaded to YouTube at the time of writing) is the polish political comedy Operation: Nation. Directed by Piotr Kumik, the story follows a member of a nationalist group in Warsaw who begins a forbidden romance with a left-wing activist – and things spiral out of control from there. It gives off big The Death of Stalin vibes, and if it can live up to anywhere near that high bar, we're in for a treat.

Operation Nation: will be available to stream on Netflix from April 12th, 2023.

Nobody

(Image credit: Universal)

Bob Odenkirk is one of the best actors working in Hollywood today. Starting out in comedy before moving towards drama in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, it's fair to say it was a surprise when the star turned his attention towards action. Taking clear inspiration from the likes of Liam Neeson in Taken and Keanu Reeve in John Wick (it actually has the same creative team working on it as the latter), Nobody sports bloody dynamic action and legitimately makes Odekirk an action star. Who'd have thought it?

The thing is, it works. At 92 minutes long, it doesn't waste a second either, as mild-mannered family man Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) fails to stop a home invasion only to return to the dangerous life he left behind. The choreography is smart, slick and keeps you entertained from start to end alongside a strong supporting cast of Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, Colin Salmon and Aleksei Serebryakov.

Nobody will be available to stream on Netflix from April 13th, 2023.

Note: Nobody is available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

(Image credit: Geoffrey H. Short)

The reunion we didn't know we needed. Serving as a special to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin Power Ranges, as well as the Power Rangers franchise itself, the new kids' movie will bring back past faces from the 1993 show to don the colourful suits once more. Based on the mantra "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger" the team are forced to reunite 30 years after Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, as they must stop Rita Repulsa from travelling back in time and changing history.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be available to stream on Netflix from April 19th, 2023.

Not quite for you? Check out T3's top new movies to watch on Netflix for March 2023 as well as our recommendations for the best Netflix movies of 2022 – including Jesse Plemons, Adam Sandler and one of Netflix's hotly debated documentaries of the year.