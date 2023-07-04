Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for July 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What to watch? The eternal question that plagues Netflix viewers as the streamer continues to roll out a mix of new movies and beloved classics from throughout the years on a near-daily basis. Fear not, there's a solution!

Every month T3 rounds up what's trending, what's got critics talking and crucially, what films are worth your time. What's worth knowing is that these movie picks are specifically aimed at those in the UK with a Netflix account, although the majority of its catalog can be found in other regions – such as any Netflix Originals.

From a sci-fi mystery with a Star Wars star to a Nicholas Cage black comedy, July is certainly set to be a memorable one. Of course, there is always the option to grab one of the best VPNs on the market to take advantage of your favourite streaming services wherever you are in the world, or just generally enhance your online privacy. Whatever your needs, they're covered. Now onto the main event, head below to find out the top new movies to watch on Netflix for July 2023.

They Cloned Tyrone

(Image credit: Parrish Lewis / Netflix)

Netflix's tentpole release for the month is They Cloned Tyrone, a sci-fi comedy-mystery from Juel Taylor in his directional debut with a lot of buzz behind it. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, the unlikely trio is thrust into a series of eerie events that puts them on the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy. The trailer gives big Black Mirror vibes, with Taylor describing the film as "If The Truman Show drank a bottle of vodka, what would the outcome be?" (via Empire ). It's set to be a rollercoaster once it debuts later this month.

They Cloned Tyrone will be available to stream on Netflix from July 21st, 2023.

Mom and Dad

(Image credit: Netflix)

Everyone needs a little Nicholas Cage in their lives and this black comedy horror from Brian Taylor delivers a ridiculous 83 minutes of madness that never lets up. The premise: parents across the country suddenly develop an insatiable urge to murder their offspring with a teenage girl and her little brother trying to survive the onslaught for 24 hours. It's extremely bloody with a great campy style and fun dynamic between Cage and co-star, Selma Blair. If you enjoy the likes of Happy Death Day or Freaky, you can't go wrong with Mom and Dad.

Mom and Dad is currently available to stream on Hulu in the US.

How to Train Your Dragon 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Something for the kids that is still entertaining enough for the parents. The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy is brilliant from start to end with the CGI fantasy films providing plenty of laughs and a surprising amount of heart. Picking up five years on from the original, Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, come across an ice cave that is home to hundreds of new dragons before soon discovering that a ruthless warlord and dragon hunter is assembling an army of the creatures to take over the world. With a voice cast made up of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, Kit Harington, Jonah Hill, and Djimon Hounson, the HTTYD series sits near the very top for quality when it comes to animated movies.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 is currently available to stream on Peacock in the US.

Looking for more films to watch? Check out T3's top recommendations for the top new movies to watch on Netflix for June – including, a Chloë Grace Moretz sci-fi adventure with a superb animated art style. Additionally, we've rounded up the best Netflix movies of 2023 so far,