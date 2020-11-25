Top 3 John Lewis Black Friday fitness deals not to be missed TODAY

As you might have already heard, Black Friday is well under way. Not all retailers started rolling out Black Friday deals a month early but by now, even John Lewis is going strong with its Black Friday offers. Well, not too strong, which is probably at least partially due to the lockdown and the subsequent disappearance of all the best home gym equipment from the face of the earth in the months that followed.
• Shop all 'Sports and Leisure' offers at John Lewis
Nevertheless, there are some good Black Friday deals at John Lewis, our top 3 fitness deals highlighted below. Currently, the best offers are on fitness wearables, home gym equipment and percussion massage devices. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin Black Friday deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday Sale plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals.
Best John Lewis fitness deals on today
Theragun Prime 4th Generation Percussive Therapy Massager | Was £274.99 | Now £199.99 | You save £75 at John Lewis
Theragun is a percussion massager household name and the Prime has been its most accessible model, even without the discount. With the discount, you can get this Bluetooth enabled handheld massager for just under £200. The new range is quieter than before but equally as powerful (if not more). Programmes can be initiated straight from the free-of-charge Therabody App.View Deal
Adidas Power Tubes | Was £20 | Now £16 | Save £4 at John Lewis
The Adidas Power Tube might have a funny name but it's a great home workout tool nevertheless. Essentially a resistance band covered in a fabric outer sleeve, the Power Tubes are a good alternative to dumbbells or kettlebells and can add extra resistance to your workouts. Extra resistance equals extra gains!View Deal
Garmin Venu Smartwatch, Black with Gold | Was £379.99 | Now £279.99 | Save £100 at John Lewis
The Garmin Venu boasts a bright AMOLED display, on-board GPS, music options (when paired with compatible headphones), heart rate monitoring and easy-to-follow, animated workouts that you can view right on the watch’s screen. Battery life is up to 20 hours which is not mind-blowing but still better than the Apple Watch's 18 hours.View Deal
