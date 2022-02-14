Top 5 Super Bowl 2022 movie trailers – Jurassic World, Marvel and Jordan Peele's new horror

It was a nail-biting Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams snatching a win in the last few minutes and an epic halftime show with the greatest hits of hip hop. But among all the action were some of the year's best commercials.

It wasn't just about selling crypto, holidays and electric cars though. We also got a sneak peek at some big films coming out this year. Whether it was Marvel bringing out the latest big guns for what it's got cooked up for the MCU in 2022, or the latest big-budget Hollywood flick from one Tom Cruise, there was a ridiculous number of top trailers shown off the event.

So to save you from scrolling through YouTube for hours to find everything that was premiered, we've done you one better and rounded up the best five trailers of the event. Enjoy!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Set for release on May 6, 2022, we got a brand new trailer for the follow up to Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Sam Raimi. The first trailer was released a couple of months back after the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness looks utterly insane with the latest trailer really ramping up the chaos. And wait, was that the X-Men?

Jurassic World Dominion

Dinosaurs now rum amuck across the planet. The whole team is back together for the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, which is set to release on June 10, 2022. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back but more importantly, so are Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in this globe-trotting new trailer.

Nope

The next Jordan Peele flick sees the return of Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Keke Palmer (Hustlers) in what appears to be a UFO-based horror. What we love about the trailer is that it gives away nothing. It's the perfect tease setting up what will likely be another banger from the director. Nope is scheduled to launch in theatres on July 22, 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick

I feel the need, the need for speed. The latest Top Gun: Maverick trailer, set to star Tom Cruise, is both a push for the long-awaited release of the second Top Gun film and its tie in with Porsche. Expect to see that Taycan in there somewhere.

Bonus: Moon Knight

Coming to Disney Plus on March 30, 2022, Moon Knight is a darker Marvel series that is looking like another winner for the MCU. Think Batman but with a dissociative identity disorder. With Star Wars star Oscar Issac set to headline, this could be one of the biggest shows this year.