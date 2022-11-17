3 of our favourite pillows are the cheapest they’ve ever been for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve been looking for a new pillow set, the Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) are the best place to look. While we’re still a week away from the official sales event, most mattresses companies have set their best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) live already, with some offering up to 60% off on mattresses, pillows, duvets and other sleep accessories.

It’s tricky to know how often you should replace your pillow (opens in new tab) but if your current pillow is feeling lumpy and uncomfortable, it’s time to get a new one. At T3, we’re experts in sleep and wellness, so if you’re not sure what pillow you should get, we have a full comprehensive guide to the best pillows (opens in new tab), featuring down, memory foam, bamboo and hybrid options.

Lucky for you, 3 of our favourite pillows that feature in our best pillows guide are involved in the Black Friday sales: the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow, the Simba Hybrid Pillow and the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow. We’ve thoroughly tried and tested these pillows and found them to be comfortable, supportive and made from luxurious innovative materials.

To help you save up to 50% on star-rated sleep accessories, we’ve rounded up the latest price drops on our favourite pillows from Emma, Simba and Panda below. If you’re interested in a new full sleep set-up, we have a dedicated best Black Friday mattress deals (opens in new tab) for all offers and sales from top mattress companies this year.

(opens in new tab) Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow: £115 , £57.50 at Emma (opens in new tab)

Get the Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow for half price in the Emma Black Friday sale. In our Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow review (opens in new tab), we were most impressed by its luxurious look and feel, its softness and how easy it was to customise its height and firmness for extra support. Now with 50% off, this is the perfect pillow for all sleepers and specifically for people who prefer softer pillows.

(opens in new tab) Simba Hybrid Pillow: £109 , £81.75 at Simba (opens in new tab)

Get 25% off the Simba Hybrid Pillow in this Black Friday deal. This open-cell foam pillow uses Stratos Active Temperature Regulation technology that makes it super breathable and doesn’t trap too much heat. It’s made from high quality materials and is vegan-friendly. See our Simba Hybrid Pillow review (opens in new tab) for all the details.