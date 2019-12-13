TOMS reveals new Star Wars-themed sneaker range in time for The Rise of Skywalker

Just in time for the cinema release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, TOMS has announced a new range of limited-edition footwear.

Inspired by all of your favourite characters, the shoes pay tribute to everyone from Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Yoda, to Darth Vader, R2-D2, C-3PO, and the Stormtroopers.

Described by TOMS as detail-rich and comfort-driven, the range includes a Luke Skywalker high-top sneaker, a Darth Vader low-top, and an embossed leather Chewbacca (Shoebacca!) Alpargatas.

There are also Yoda (Toeda?), Princess Leia and R2-D2 themed slip-ons for kids.

(Image credit: TOMS)

Details on these shoes include character names, printed footbeds highlighting scenes from the Star Wars films, woven character sketches, custom embossing, and subtle design nods to each character.

The range is available right now, with prices spanning from £32 to £120.

Additionally, TOMS if offering a further range of Star Wars-themed, limited-edition shoes, available exclusively at NOUS, Paris. This range includes three models of sneaker, paying tribute to R2-D2, C-3PO and Boba Fett (or should we say Boba Feet?).

(Image credit: TOMS)

The R2-D2 and C-3PO shoes are finished in leather, with colourways to match the friendly droids, while the Boba Fett sneakers are finished in suede and pay homage to the bounty hunter’s suit and helmet, with yellow stitching and an embossed heel.

These three limited-edition shoes are priced at £105.

You can shop the whole collection on the Toms website now.

Obi Tongue Kenobi and Han Sole-o would approve.

