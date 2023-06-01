Tissot announces bright new Sideral, a 1970s watch reimagined

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tissot has revealed a new watch that reimagines the iconic Sideral timepiece of the 1970s.

Bright, bold and the first watch with a case made from fibreglass, the original Sideral and later Sideral S were funky watches with bold, bright designs that were on sale through the 1970s. They were seen as a breath of fresh air, injecting colour and fun into a world used to traditional, sombre watch design.

Now the Sideral is back, with a case this time made from forged carbon. Available in three colourways, each with a bright rubber strap, the watch stays true to the original, complete with the black rotating bezel, colourful dial and date complication at the three o’clock position.

The new model is shown on the right in the image above, next to the original Sideral.

(Image credit: Tissot)

The new model is slightly larger than the original, with a case diameter of 41mm compared to 40mm, while the case is exposed carbon instead of coloured fibreglass. Today’s Tissot Sideral is powered by a Powermatic 80 calibre automatic movement with an antimagnetic Nivachron balance spring and 80 hours of power reserve.

Water resistance is 300 metres, 50% more than the original Sideral S, and there’s an exhibition case back for viewing the workings of the movement and its skeletonised rotor.

(Image credit: Tissot)

As well as being colourful, the dial serves a purpose. Just like the original, the new Sideral features a regatta countdown gauge, where green and red icons spread between the 12 and two o’clock positions. The bezel, finished in black PVD, also has a regatta timer, along with the more commonplace diver markings.

Bright and bold, the new Sideral is available with dial markings in yellow, blue or red, with matching perforated rubber straps and unique fastening system.

Priced at £915, the new Tissot Sideral is available now.