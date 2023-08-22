Timex Giorgio Galli S2 watch is a lesson in stylish minimalism

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Timex has announced a stylish new timepiece called the S2 Giorgio Galli and named after the Timex Group’s creative director.

Majoring on stylish simplicity, the watch has a 38mm stainless steel skeleton case with a black dial and steel hands. The dial is protected by sapphire crystal, while the automatic movement is visible through an exhibition caseback made from sapphire and framed by titanium.

Water resistant to 50 metres, the Timex S2 Swiss Made is attached to a black synthetic rubber strap with a stainless steel deployment clasp.

(Image credit: Timex)

Priced at £750 and available now, we think the S2 represents good value for money, especially given the specification of the Sellita SW100-1 automatic movement with 26 jewels and the use of grade two titanium, a material usually reserved for pricier wristwear.

The specification of the dial also impresses, with its enamel black onyx colour, stainless steel ring and silver coloured hour, minute and second hands. There’s an unguarded crown for adjusting the time at the three o’clock position, simple bar-shaped hour markers on the dial, a broad-spaced ‘Timex’ logo and ‘Giorgio Galli S2 Automatic’ written across the six o’clock position.

(Image credit: Timex)

Galli, the watch’s namesake, is the global creative director of Timex Group, which is made up of 10 watch brands including Versace, Ted Baker, Adidas, Guess and Timex itself. Galli is also a brand ambassador for the Leica Q3 camera.

“To me, Timex is different from any other brand, because it stands for independence, timeless beauty, quality and incredible value,” he said, adding: “Being able to sculpt the legacy of this iconic brand has been a joy, and I’m honoured to put my name on this collection.”