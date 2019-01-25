Time to upgrade? BT fibre deal includes £100 pre-paid Mastercard and three months of BT Sport for FREE

Has your home broadband connection been stuttering during recent boxset binges during the cold, winter nights? Well, it turns out January is a very good time to upgrade that connection for faster speeds.

As if they've heard your muttered grumbles about Netflix shows not loading fast enough to race through a season in a single weekend, BT just upgraded its already-impressive fibre broadband deal.

BT has upgraded its pre-paid Reward Card from £90 up to a very generous £100. Not only that, but BT is now throwing in three months of free access to BT Sport.

As for the fibre connection itself, you'll enjoy an average download speed of 50Mb, which should be more than enough to binge a few boxsets in Ultra HD, video call relatives in remote locations, ensure Alexa always answers promptly, and more.

The 18-month contract includes unlimited usage, so you don't need to worry about any additional charges – no matter how much bandwidth you race through.

On top of all that, BT is also waiving their usual one-off activation fee, with new customers left only to stump-up £9.99 in postage costs for their new BT router.

If you're hoping to upgrade your home broadband connection this January, you'll struggle to find a better deal than this. Not only has BT dropped the monthly cost, but you'll also enjoy a Mastercard topped-up with £100 to spend anywhere you want. Sport fans are also sure to love the free three-month BT Sport subscription.View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

For those counting, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants worldwide, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend your free money.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that lovely, yet plastic-based, cash.

