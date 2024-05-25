This new wake-up light is exactly like the Lumie Bodyclock, but it's half the price

QUICK SUMMARY Momcozy has launched its new Sunrise Echo Sound Machine in the UK, specially designed to help those who struggle with sleeping. Momcozy has also reduced the Sunrise Echo Sound Machine for the time being to celebrate its launch, taking it down from £59.99 to £50.99 on Amazon.

It's no secret that the Lumie Bodyclock is one of the best wake-up lights out there, especially due to its sleek and impressive design. With six Bodyclock models to choose from, including the Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 750DAB and Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300, there's also an option for everyone and anyone.

Saying that, the Lumie Bodyclock is not cheap, coming in at anywhere between £99 to £229. The amount of useful features it offers explains the high price point, but it also makes way for cheaper competitors to enter the sphere. That's when Momcozy walks in...

On Thursday, Momcozy launched the new Sunrise Echo Sound Machine in the UK. Designed to help those who struggle with sleeping, it it's a versatile device that promotes restful sleep and a gentle wake-up experience. It's also half the price of Lumie's cheapest Bodyclock, available at £59.99 on Amazon.

The Momcozy Sunrise Echo Sound Machine gently awakens users with a mellow yellow light, accompanied by optional soothing melodies for a tranquil wake-up experience. If a user usually wakes up at 7am, the Sound Machine will begin with a dimmed light at 6am, brighten at 6:30am, and finally play the user's chosen sound and shine at full brightness at 7am.

Featuring 30 high fidelity sounds, the device truly has an option for everyone to drift into a relaxing, deep sleep. Auto-off timers can also be set to ensure adults or children can wind down without the need to touch the device. Set a 1 hour, 3 hour or 6 hour timer, and the Sound Machine will gently power down as time passes. It also includes 30 volume and brightness levels, with five alarm sounds for those with different tastes and preferences.

