This stunner of a record deck would be great to spin Buffalo Soldier on, for sure

House of Marley has announced its latest and potentially greatest turntable yet. It's also its most eco-friendly with a sustainably crafted bamboo plinth and recyclable glass platter. Even the slipmat is made from cork and features a zoetrope effect on one side.

The House of Marley Stir it Up Lux is a step-up model from the still available Stir it Up.

Like the original deck, it has Bluetooth support for wireless streaming to a connected speaker or sound system. It also has a switchable pre-amp, plus 3.5mm and RCA audio outputs for wired connections.

The turntable can run at speeds of 33 and 45rpm, and its Audio-Technica 95E stylus can be replaced for continued use.

The Stir it Up Lux weighs 4.53kg and measures 420 x 348 x 105mm. It is priced at £349.99 in the UK, although you can also get it included in bundle deals available on the House of Marley website that includes different wireless speaker combinations.

For example, the Stir it Up Lux turntable and Get Together Duo speakers bundle costs £499 – a saving of £100.

Those bookshelf speakers feature Bluetooth connectivity, with only one needing to be wired to the mains – the other has a battery that lasts up to 25 hours between charges.

House of Marley has been making sustainable audio devices for many years now, and is run in collaboration with the family of Bob Marley. It evokes his love for music and the planet with its choice of materials used in the brand's entertainment gear.

The company also support reforestation organisations and donates proceeds towards the replanting of trees through the One Tree Planted initiative. It claims to have helped in the planting of more than 340,000 trees since its first products hit the shelves.

As well as manufacture record players, the brand has a large selection of headphones available, with plenty of in- and on-ear models. That includes the House of Marley Redemption ANC 2 earbuds, which don't cost the Earth but could help you save a part of it with their similar sustainable design.