This stunner of a record deck would be great to spin Buffalo Soldier on, for sure

The House of Marley Stir it Up Lux Bluetooth turntable is crafted with sustainability in mind, too

House of Marley Stir it Up Lux
(Image credit: House of Marley)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

House of Marley has announced its latest and potentially greatest turntable yet. It's also its most eco-friendly with a sustainably crafted bamboo plinth and recyclable glass platter. Even the slipmat is made from cork and features a zoetrope effect on one side.

The House of Marley Stir it Up Lux is a step-up model from the still available Stir it Up.

Like the original deck, it has Bluetooth support for wireless streaming to a connected speaker or sound system. It also has a switchable pre-amp, plus 3.5mm and RCA audio outputs for wired connections.

The turntable can run at speeds of 33 and 45rpm, and its Audio-Technica 95E stylus can be replaced for continued use.

Image 1 of 4
House of Marley Stir it Up Lux
(Image credit: House of Marley)

The Stir it Up Lux weighs 4.53kg and measures 420 x 348 x 105mm. It is priced at £349.99 in the UK, although you can also get it included in bundle deals available on the House of Marley website that includes different wireless speaker combinations.

For example, the Stir it Up Lux turntable and Get Together Duo speakers bundle costs £499 – a saving of £100.

Those bookshelf speakers feature Bluetooth connectivity, with only one needing to be wired to the mains – the other has a battery that lasts up to 25 hours between charges.

House of Marley has been making sustainable audio devices for many years now, and is run in collaboration with the family of Bob Marley. It evokes his love for music and the planet with its choice of materials used in the brand's entertainment gear.

The company also support reforestation organisations and donates proceeds towards the replanting of trees through the One Tree Planted initiative. It claims to have helped in the planting of more than 340,000 trees since its first products hit the shelves.

As well as manufacture record players, the brand has a large selection of headphones available, with plenty of in- and on-ear models. That includes the House of Marley Redemption ANC 2 earbuds, which don't cost the Earth but could help you save a part of it with their similar sustainable design.

CATEGORIES
Audio
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

Latest