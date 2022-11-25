This Shure noise-cancelling headphones deal is a Black Friday gift for us all

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday has arrived! Since I've been looking at deals for the last, well, month, I must say, I don't get too excited looking at all the 'amazing' Black Friday deals; most of them are fine, at best. However, one thing I can't get enough of is cheap headphones deals, especially involving quality audio equipment, such as the Shure Aonic 50, which you can buy for over £100 (or $50 in the US) less for a limited time only.

Shop all Shure headphones and microphone deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our 5-star Shure Aonic 50 review, we said these premium cans have perhaps the best sound quality of any noise-cancelling headphones if what you want is a very detailed sound that makes the most of hi-res streaming services. For your money, you get amazing sound and battleship-like build quality. They're also pretty big, though, and have a good heft to them.

(opens in new tab) Shure AONIC 50: Was £309 , now £197.06 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These noise-cancelling headphones have studio-quality sound, allowing a premium listening experience for Tidal and Spotify Premium users. Battery life is up to 20 hours, and built quality is through the roof. Please note: to buy the headphones for the price indicated above, you must tick the voucher box on the product listing page (adds another £31.23 reduction).

(opens in new tab) Shure AONIC 50: Was $299 , now $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Same cans as above, but in the US!

Intersted in noise-cancelling headphones? Check out T3's best noise-cancelling headphones guide, and you might want to also have a look at this Sony WH-1000XM5 deal. If it's microphone deals you need, there are a few decent Blue Yeti deals knocking about, and Vocaster also has a few deals on Black Friday. Oh, and you definitely don't want to miss Jabra's Balck Friday sale!