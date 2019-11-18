This Saatva Black Friday deal slashes $150 off a luxury Saatva mattress

Luxury mattress brand Saatva has officially launched its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal - and it’s great. With this year's Saatva Black Friday deal, you can get a huge $150 off any order greater than $1,000 when you buy directly from Saatva. That’s a 10% discount, which is excellent value. (Just hit the link above – or the links below – and the discount will be applied at checkout.)

Bear in mind that this mattress Black Friday deal doesn’t just apply to Saatva’s premium mattresses - it also includes the brand's popular pillows, sheets, bed frames and so on. As long as your order is over $1,000, you’ll get a sweet $150 Saatva discount.

That means that if you want to buy the flagship Saatav Classic in a Twin, Twin XL or Full size (all of which are priced under $1,000) you can top up your order with with some luxury bedding and you’ll receive the discount at checkout - effectively getting the accessories for free.

This is a once-in-a-year opportunity to save money at Saatva. While it's possible to find a few generic Saatav coupons throughout the year, this Saatva Black Friday deal is better than most of those. And it’s even sweeter given that traditionally the company didn’t run Saatva discounts over Black Friday at all.

Saatva Black Friday mattress deals

Saatva Classic mattress: get $150 off when you spend over $1,000

Saatva’s flagship Classic hybrid innerspring mattress combines the cool, responsive support of a coil-on-coil innerspring system with the luxurious comfort of Saatva’s Euro pillow top. You can choose between three firmness levels - plush soft, luxury firm (medium, chosen by 80% of customers) and firm. Bear in mind that if you need any size smaller than a queen ($1,099 RRP) you’ll need to add some luxury bedding to your order to get the discount, which will be applied at checkout. Deal ends: 10 December 2019View Deal

Loom & Leaf mattress: get $150 off when you spend over $1,000

Saatva’s ultra-premium memory foam mattress contours to your body to give pressure relief where you need it the most. This Saatva Black Friday deal is particularly good value here, because all sizes from Full upwards cost over $1,000, so the $150 discount will be automatically applied at checkout. (If you need a Twin or Twin XL, you’ll need to add a luxury sleep accessory to your order to claim the discount.) Deal ends: 10 December 2019View Deal

The Solaire mattress: get $150 off when you spend over $1,000

Need customizable comfort? Choose the Solaire mattress. Saatva says it’s the most precise bed ever made. It comes with six luxurious layers of comfort and 50 firmness options you can adjust at the touch of a button. And because prices start from $1,995, this excellent Saatva Black Friday deal will give you $150 off at checkout - whatever size you need. Deal ends: 10 December 2019View Deal

Zenhaven mattress: get $150 off when you spend over $1,000

The Zenhaven is made from 100% natural Talalay Latex. The five-zone Talalay layer provides firmer support right where you need it, plus it’s naturally hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and free of harmful chemicals. Prices start from $1,299, which means that once the $150 discount is applied at checkout, prices will actually start from just $1,149. Deal ends: 10 December 2019View Deal