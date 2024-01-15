This rugged outdoor watch from Garmin has almost $300 off, but it won’t last!

This Garmin deal may not be ‘cheap’, after all, the Garmin Epix Gen2 is a premium smartwatch, but you can't deny that saving nearly $300 on it is a damn good deal. It’s one of the best Garmin watches for those looking for an outdoor smartwatch in a luxurious-looking package, thanks to its stunning AMOLED touch-screen, so it’ll compliment your smart-casual attire, no problem.

But you’re not just spending your hard earned cash on this watch’s aesthetics, as it has heaps of smart, health and wellness features too. This includes the Elevate V4 optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate all day long, respiration and stress tracking, sleep score, Body-Battery energy monitoring and not forgetting your built-in sports apps, which include new HIIT training modes (AMRAP and EMOM). The battery-life is also insane and can last up to 16 days in smartwatch mode with the GPS turned off.

Garmin Epix Gen 2: was $799.99 , now $522.26 Garmin took all the best features of the Fenix and Venu series and combined them to create the Epix Gen2, which you can now save 35% off.

If, however, this watch is still a little out of your price range, then take a look at the Fenix or Venu series, as the Epix Gen2 basically combines these into a prettier package with the AMOLED screen. We'd recommend the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro (still pretty pricey, but not as expensive as the Epix, or the Garmin Venu 2 (more casual looking than the Epix, but considerably cheaper).