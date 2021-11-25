This Ring Black Friday deal makes the best video doorbell even cheaper

Amazon's excellent Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and go-anywhere security camera get double-digit Black Friday discounts

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen mounted on wall next to door
(Image credit: Ring)
Carrie Marshall

By Last updated

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here and, as we predicted, there are some great discounts on the Amazon-owned Ring brand among the best Black Friday deals,

With £20 off the Ring Video Doorbell and £25 off the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, you can get your Ring security products with a very decent discount indeed. And as both products work with Alexa, they're a doddle to use.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £89, now £69 at Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was £89, now £64 at Amazon

We rate Ring's security products very highly: they punch way beyond their price tag in terms of quality and features. The Ring Video Doorbell is a regular in our best video doorbells guide, and while it isn't the top of the range, we think it's the best video doorbell for most people: it's simple to set up, works brilliantly and lasts for ages before it needs its battery topped up – all while being eminently affordable.

In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review we said it was one of the most versatile security cameras around. It can be fitted pretty much anywhere and delivers good video quality during the day and at night. We liked how easy it was to configure its motion settings too. 

We think this is the best Ring video doorbell for most people: it covers all the essentials really well and it's even more affordable in this brilliant Black Friday deal. As with all Ring security products it integrates really well with Alexa.

View Deal
With no cables and no power supply you can stick this security camera pretty much anywhere and benefit from its simple operation, good video quality and excellent Alexa integration. It's one of the most versatile security cameras you can buy.

View Deal
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

