This Ring Black Friday deal makes the best video doorbell even cheaper

The Amazon Black Friday sale is here and, as we predicted, there are some great discounts on the Amazon-owned Ring brand among the best Black Friday deals ,

With £20 off the Ring Video Doorbell and £25 off the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, you can get your Ring security products with a very decent discount indeed. And as both products work with Alexa, they're a doddle to use.

• Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £89, now £69 at Amazon

• Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was £89, now £64 at Amazon

We rate Ring's security products very highly: they punch way beyond their price tag in terms of quality and features. The Ring Video Doorbell is a regular in our best video doorbells guide, and while it isn't the top of the range, we think it's the best video doorbell for most people: it's simple to set up, works brilliantly and lasts for ages before it needs its battery topped up – all while being eminently affordable.

In our Ring Stick Up Cam Battery review we said it was one of the most versatile security cameras around. It can be fitted pretty much anywhere and delivers good video quality during the day and at night. We liked how easy it was to configure its motion settings too.

