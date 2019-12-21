This PS4 Pro 1TB bundle is the PERFECT LAST MINUTE Christmas gift

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're scrambling for last minute gifts, this PS4 Pro 1TB bundle from Argos is the perfect solution. The retailer has six special offers featuring Sony's improved version of its current-gen console, but this one is a real people pleaser, forgoing additional peripherals for two brand new titles instead for just £249.

We usually see this price attached to a console bundle with a single game, so Argos throwing in an extra game for free is the icing on the cake. The titles you can choose from include recent triple A games like Marvel's Spider-Man, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Death Stranding, as well as the ever-popular GTA 5. Check out the details below:

PS4 Pro 1TB with two games | RRP: £320 | Deal Price: £249.99 | Save: £70

Argos' deal includes some of the best and most-anticipated titles of this generation, letting you choose from platform exclusives like God of War, and Spider-Man, to GTA 5, and Wolfenstein Youngblood. What's more, because the games are physical copies, whoever you're buying the console for can trade them in when they're done and save a few quid on their next adventure.View Deal

There are five other deals on the site to choose from, including the console and a single game for £249.99 which includes exactly the same selection of titles to choose from, making it oddly superfluous. Your other options are half price headsets and an extra controller, and given that the headsets are pretty basic, this bundle offers the most value both at the outset, and for later on when you want to trade in your games and grab yourself some new ones.

You can keep an eye on the price of Sony's various iterations of the PS4 below, or peruse T3's best PS4 games guide to shore up ideas for more titles to add to your library - or the library of the lucky duck who you're gifting this to.