This Philips Air Fryer is just £50 in Black Friday deal!

I review air fryers for a living and I’ve just found the best Black Friday deals on the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series. Right now at Amazon, the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series is the cheapest it’s ever been and is now up for grabs for just £50!

View the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series deal

Originally priced at £129.99, the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series is now just £50, helping shoppers save £79.99 on this premium air fryer. Not only is this the cheapest price the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series has ever been, but it might be the best Black Friday air fryer deal I’ve found so far in this year’s sales.

The Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series is one of the best air fryers you can buy today. This 13-in-1 air fryer uses Rapid Air technology to cook your favourite meals with 90% less fat and in record time. Its touch screen display is easy to use and has seven preset programs to choose from, including fries, meat, fish, cake, vegetables and more.

To view the Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series deal, click the link above and make sure to take a look at these money-saving prices on Tefal, Tower, Instant and Ninja air fryers in the Amazon Black Friday sale .

Philips Air Fryer 3000 Series: was £129.99 , now £50 at Amazon

The Philips Air Fryer 3000 is now just £50 in this cheap Black Friday deal. With a 4.1-litre capacity, the Philips Air Fryer 3000 creates delicious meals for the entire family and you can use it to make quick snacks and meal prep. This air fryer has multiple settings and functions, so you can air fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat in this one handy gadget.

Fancy something bigger? The Philips Air Fryer 5000 Series XL is also better than half price at Amazon. Compared to the 3000 model, the Philips Air Fryer 5000 XL is a 14-in-1 appliance and has a bigger capacity, so if you have a large family, the 5000 XL is the one to go for – more details below.