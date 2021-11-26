This Oral-B Genius 9000 deal is so cheap I thought it was a mistake

If you ever feel as though you've been overcharged for something, remember that someone, somewhere, is paying £200 for a toothbrush. However, it is one of the best electric toothbrushes we've ever seen, as the Oral-B Genius 9000 smart toothbrush comes with more bells and whistles than Batman's utility belt. It's got a matching app, six brushing modes and even a smart assistant telling you when you're applying too much pressure, in order to prevent gum problems.

Fortunately, now the Black Friday deals are underway, you can get this very same experience for a lot less than £300. eBay has discounted it from £199.99 down to a wallet-friendly £79.99, saving you £120. This is definitely one of the best Black Friday deals.

That's so low I thought it was a mistake, seeing as the same toothbrush is £299 on Currys, £124.99 on Amazon, and £290 at LookFantastic.

Check out the deal below:

Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush: was £299, now £79.99 at eBay

With four interchangeable brush heads, six speeds, a matching app, Gum Guard smart assistant, a USB charging travel case and auto-position detection so you never miss a spot, the Genius 9000 really is the James Bond of toothbrushes: slick, stylish and armed to the teeth with gadgets. Time to shine.

The deal above lets to choose either Black, White, Rose Gold, or Purple Orchid colourways.

The Oral-B Genius 9000 features position detection technology, which stops you from missing a cleaning zone. Oral-B's round cleaning heads do all the rest. It removes up to 100-percent more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and also helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary SmartRing and pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard.

Last but not least, Genius 9000 comes with a Lithium-Ion battery that lasts up to 12 days with 1 charge.

This really is a top-line toothbrush at an excellent price. To get the lowdown on how to distinguish a good toothbrush deal from a bad, check out our best electric toothbrush deals.