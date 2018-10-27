This Motorola Moto Infinity concept has a Snapchat inspired selfie cam

Motorola likely won't unveil its next flagship smartphone until early next year, but a new concept video has offered a sneak peek at what we might be able to expect from the Lenovo-owned brand.

The next-generation handset sports a truly unique hinged camera design that flips 180º from the rear case of the phone to become the selfie camera, and it bears a striking resemblance to the Snapchat logo. Why go to the trouble of building an articulated camera? Because removing the front-facing camera from a permanent spot above the display allows for an all-screen design, that's why.

And if the design feature in the concept video, created by popular YouTube channel TechConfigurations, is anything to go by – that display will be well worth it.

The new flagship Motorola, dubbed Moto Infinity, will sport a 6.3-inch Quad HD AMOLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio and no notch. To ensure the edge-to-edge design, the fingerprint sensor will be embedded beneath the glass display, like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

On the back of the handset, the flippable selfie camera sits above the familiar, circular rear-mounted camera design we've seen on a number of recent Motorola smartphones, including the Moto G6.

Presumably, this will use a similar pairing of a main 12-megapixel unit with an aperture of f/1.8, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth camera, which allows the software to add artificial bokeh blur behind the subject of your photographs.

Check out the full video below:

Elsewhere, the concept video shows the Moto Infinity sporting a 3.5mm headphone port, which doesn't seem especially likely given that Motorola has already ditched the once-ubiquitous audio port from its flagship Moto Z smartphones.

There's also dual front-firing stereo speakers, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as a hefty 4,000mAh battery to keep you running throughout the day and well into the night.

TechConfigurations also suggests the Moto Infinity will be powered by Qualcomm's SnapDragon 855 chipset, which will be under the bonnet of most flagship Android handsets in 2019.

According to the video, there's likely to be 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage skews available for the Moto Infinity. However, there's no speculation on pricing.