This limited edition Christopher Ward C63 has a touch of Tiffany about it

Christopher Ward is having a fantastic time lately. The C1 Bel Canto was released last month, as a limited edition run of 3,000 pieces. That sold out in 24 hours. Before that, the company had released a range of colourful 36mm C63 variants, that followed the design language of the colourful Rolex Oyster Perpetual models.

Those C63 variants were a hit – 36mm for a compact wear that could suit any gender and limited to just 200 pieces per colour. They are all but sold out now, with the Lucerne Blue dial selling out extra quickly. That's part of the reason why this model is here.

Announced today, the Christopher Ward C63 Lucerne Blue limited edition takes on a more traditional 39mm case size and is limited to just 300 pieces.

A 45.8mm lug-to-lug width will help to keep it slender on the wrist, meaning that this should still be considered a universal choice, despite the larger case size. It's powered by the dependable Sellita SW200-1 movement, featuring a 38 hour power reserve, a 4Hz vibration and a hacking seconds hand.

You can order the C63 with either a brushed steel bracelet or a camel leather band. Personally, the bracelet is the pick for me here – it just suits the aesthetic much more, leaving all of the focus on the dial. Whichever strap option you choose, though, you'll get a freebie from Christopher Ward in the form of a matching blue leather strap.

Not only is that a great free bonus, but it serves to show off just how versatile this piece is. On the bracelet, its a sports watch, through-and-through. Pair it with the matching blue leather, though, and it takes on a much dressier appearance that just oozes class.

Elsewhere, top grade Swiss Super-Luminova is used for the lume, with a blue hue that matches effortlessly with the dial. And what a dial it is. Christopher Ward say it's inspired by the waters of Lake Lucerne – they've done a great job with that, actually – but watch lovers will undoubtedly make a connection with the infamous Tiffany & Co dials found on limited edition high-end watches.

The Christopher Ward C63 39mm Lucerne Blue limited edition watch costs £635 / $765 / AU$1,070 on the camel leather strap, and £770 / $925 / AU$1,295 on the steel bracelet. Act fast, though – these wont stick around long.