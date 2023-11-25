This is what T3 readers are buying in the Black Friday sale

After spending the past few weeks collating all of the best Black Friday deals, and all day yesterday bringing a host of the best from the day itself, I thought I'd take a look at something different. rather than hunting for new deals, I thought I'd bring you a round up of the ones which have been most popular among the T3 audience so far.
I've trawled through the data to find the deals which have been bought the most times. A few of these may surprise you – and all of them are still available to get in on if you fancy them!
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:
was £1,249, now £499 at Samsung
Snag a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £499 with trade-in and Black Friday discount codes! You can pick up one of the best flagship phones on the market for less than half its RRP.
LG G3 OLED 55-inch:
was £2,399, now £1,395 at Amazon
The best wall-mount OLED TV of 2023 has a nice chunk of money cut from its asking price. There's no stand in the box, so this is wall-mount only. But once it's up there it's the brightest and sweetest looking OLED you'll ever lay eyes on.
Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 Men's Running Shoe:
was £165, now £99 at Saucony
Saucony's best running shoe for speed sessions and fast training, the Endorphin Speed 3, remains one of the most sought-after models of the Endorphin lineup. Featuring a nylon plate and an 8 mm offset, the Speed 3 does what it says on the box – lets you travel with speeeeeed. Now £66 off!
Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit:
was £269.98, now £159.99 at Amazon
We awarded the first-gen Ring Alarm five stars on T3 and this second generation version is even better. What's more, as well as the motion sensors and alarm system, you get a free Indoor Cam thrown in.
Timex Expedition Scout:
was £70, now £43.40 at Amazon
Save over £25 on the Timex Expedition Scout at Amazon. Top features include an easy-to-read field watch dial with indiglo lume. Complete with a black leather strap, this is a perfect first watch.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Pop:
was £144.98, now £49.99 at Amazon
Not only is the 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell available with 50% off, you get a free Amazon Echo Pop with it. That way you can get notifications in another room.
Google Pixel Watch:
was £279, now £199 at Argos
Save £80 on the Google Pixel Watch at Argos. This is the debut smartwatch in the Pixel range and offers a decent array of features for Android phone users. At just £199, it's a real bargain, too!
Check Prices: John Lewis £199 | Currys £199| Google £199
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:
was £59.99, now £34.99 at Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use and great visuals.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – UK:
was £119.99, now £59.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal is available for both the black and white variants of the 2nd generation model. There is a newer version available, but considering how good this edition is, the price is amazing.
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser:
was £109.95, now £89.98 at Amazon
Save almost £20 on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser right now. Enjoy some of the best home-made hot chocolate you'll ever have – and for even less!