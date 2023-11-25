This is what T3 readers are buying in the Black Friday sale

After spending the past few weeks collating all of the best Black Friday deals, and all day yesterday bringing a host of the best from the day itself, I thought I'd take a look at something different. rather than hunting for new deals, I thought I'd bring you a round up of the ones which have been most popular among the T3 audience so far.

I've trawled through the data to find the deals which have been bought the most times. A few of these may surprise you – and all of them are still available to get in on if you fancy them!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was £1,249 , now £499 at Samsung

Snag a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just £499 with trade-in and Black Friday discount codes! You can pick up one of the best flagship phones on the market for less than half its RRP.

LG G3 OLED 55-inch: was £2,399 , now £1,395 at Amazon The best wall-mount OLED TV of 2023 has a nice chunk of money cut from its asking price. There's no stand in the box, so this is wall-mount only. But once it's up there it's the brightest and sweetest looking OLED you'll ever lay eyes on.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 Men's Running Shoe: was £165 , now £99 at Saucony

Saucony's best running shoe for speed sessions and fast training, the Endorphin Speed 3, remains one of the most sought-after models of the Endorphin lineup. Featuring a nylon plate and an 8 mm offset, the Speed 3 does what it says on the box – lets you travel with speeeeeed. Now £66 off!

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit: was £269.98 , now £159.99 at Amazon

We awarded the first-gen Ring Alarm five stars on T3 and this second generation version is even better. What's more, as well as the motion sensors and alarm system, you get a free Indoor Cam thrown in.

Timex Expedition Scout: was £70 , now £43.40 at Amazon

Save over £25 on the Timex Expedition Scout at Amazon. Top features include an easy-to-read field watch dial with indiglo lume. Complete with a black leather strap, this is a perfect first watch.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Pop: was £144.98 , now £49.99 at Amazon

Not only is the 2nd generation Ring Video Doorbell available with 50% off, you get a free Amazon Echo Pop with it. That way you can get notifications in another room.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 , now £34.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 4K gives you access to a whole host of streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and, but of course, Amazon's own Prime Video service. It's super fast and features great wireless internet connectivity for seamless use and great visuals.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – UK: was £119.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Echo Show 8 deal is available for both the black and white variants of the 2nd generation model. There is a newer version available, but considering how good this edition is, the price is amazing.